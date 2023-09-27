Anthony Richardson returning to practice Weds. for Colts 'The Insiders'
Quarterback Anthony Richardson is returning to practice Wednesday for the Indianapolis Colts.
Quarterback Anthony Richardson is returning to practice Wednesday for the Indianapolis Colts.
Anthony Richardson should return for the Colts this week.
Anthony Richardson was not able to practice Wednesday.
Anthony Richardson has been in concussion protocol all week after he left Sunday’s game against the Texans in the first half.
Anthony Richardson scored two rushing touchdowns before leaving the contest.
The Ravens would've been in great field position to beat the Colts had a pass interference call gone their way.
Dan Orlovsky, of course, was hyped.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don reveals his lineup advice for every game on the Week 3 slate, along with some key DFS tips.
Richardson ran and threw for a touchdown but left during the Colts' final possession against the Jaguars.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don exposes some fraudulent stats from Week 1.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Jaguars vs. Colts game.
Check out our fantasy football rankings for Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season!
Sample sizes are tricky three weeks in, but there's no denying Dallas has been deficient so far in one key area. And Zeke was key in helping them solve it in the past.
Tucker had been suspended without pay following allegations of sexual harassment.
The Phillies secured the NL's top wild card Tuesday, joining the Braves, Dodgers, Orioles, Rays, Twins and Brewers in the 2023 playoffs.
Kyle Busch Motorsports drivers have scored 100 Truck Series wins since 2010.
Head coach Robert Saleh reiterated Monday that Wilson will remain the Jets' starting quarterback.
Thinking you've pulled off a miracle win just to come up yards short? Yeah, that hurts. Jorge Martin runs through Week 3's bad beats.
This is not the first time Jones has been accused of dirty play.
The Jets are sticking with Zach Wilson at quarterback for their Week 4 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Jimmy Garoppolo was sacked four times in the Raiders' Week 3 loss.