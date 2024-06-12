Anthony Richardson’s return to Colts is PFF’s reason for optimism in 2024

Pro Football Focus recently highlighted one reason that each NFL team should be optimistic heading into the 2024 season. For the Colts, the choice was fairly obvious: Anthony Richardson is returning.

Admittedly, with only 98 career dropbacks, there are still unknowns around Richardson, and that lack of experience will likely still result in growing pains this season, to what degree remains to be seen.

However, he’s also entering an ideal situation that should put him in a position to be successful. In the limited sample size that we saw from Richardson, his ability to make plays through the air and with the ball was on display, not to mention that you could see some progress being made week-to-week.

Blocking for Richardson is an offensive line unit that ESPN ranked as the fourth-best unit in the NFL. The Colts are returning all five starters from a group that ranked top 10 in pressure rate and yards per carry last season.

At the skill positions, the Colts have a healthy Jonathan Taylor–he and Richardson were on the field for only two snaps together last season. Along with Michael Pittman and Josh Downs, the Colts added more playmaking at receiver, drafting Adonai Mitchell, and have a tight end room with a diverse group of skill sets.

“I thought it was very encouraging to see that Colts offensive line play more like they did back in 2020 or so or before then, after some regression, which is, of course, meaningful for Richardson,” said Mina Kimes on ESPN’s NFL Live.

“And then the group of skill players. One of my favorite picks in the entire draft was AD Mitchell going to the Colts. In part because of his upside as a true X receiver but also because of how he fits in with Michael Pittman Jr. and Josh Downs. I view them as very complementary with Mitchell being the guy who can really take the top off a defense and win downfield. Everything is set up for Richardson.”

Lastly, not only last season, but during Shane Steichen’s time in Philadelphia, he has routinely showcased his ability as a play-caller and has created quarterback-friendly offense’s to operate within.

“I really believe Anthony Richardson can take a big leap this year for a number of reasons,” said Kimes. “One, Shane Steichen confirmed last season what we all believed when he was hired from Philadelphia: he is a brilliant play-caller. Remarkably quarterback-friendly offense for Gardner Minshew despite some up-and-down play from the quarterback.”

Ultimately, the ceiling for this Colts team is going to be determined by Richardson’s level of play this season, but it’s not as if he has to do it all on his own either.

GM Chris Ballard has built a strong supporting cast around him that can help with some of the heavy lifting, helping to put Richardson in a position to do what he does best–make big plays.

