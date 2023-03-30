Anthony Richardson reflects on his pro day with Steve Smith Sr., Tom Pelissero
Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson reflects on his pro day with NFL Network's Steve Smith Sr. and Tom Pelissero.
Dan Wetzel and SI’s Pat Forde & Ross Dellenger break down Anthony Richardson’s electric combine along with new SEC schedule developments & Pac-12 conjecture on today’s podcast.
Do you favor the more NFL-ready prospect, Young, who’s proven himself against the best competition in the country, but who stands only 5-10? Or do you go with Richardson, who seemingly has the higher upside but needs time to get there?
The Florida quarterback made a statement on Saturday.
Anthony Richardson is turning heads at the NFL combine.
Bryce Young's participation may be limited, but there are several other top quarterbacks ready to compete this weekend at the NFL combine.
Charles Robinson is joined by Jori Epstein to recap the biggest takeaways coming out of the 2023 NFL owner's meetings, including the potential sale of the Washington Commanders, new changes to the 2023 NFL rule book and the latest on Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson. Later, the duo discuss two teams who are heading into pivotal seasons in 2023: the Cleveland Browns and the New England Patriots.
