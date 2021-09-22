Anthony Richardson should be ready to go on Saturday per Dan Mullen

Florida’s backup quarterback Anthony Richardson has not taken a snap since that illustrious 80-yard touchdown run against the South Florida Bulls in which he tweaked his hamstring. The injury had the Gator Nation’s breath collectively bated ahead of the Alabama game, for which he was cleared to play but relegated to the bench until an emergency emerged.

Coach Dan Mullen spoke with the media Wednesday on the SEC coaches teleconference, providing an update on his electric redshirt freshman play-caller.

“He’s looking good,” Mullen said of Richardson. “We haven’t really opened him up a whole lot. It is a little bit similar to last week. We’re going to do a MRI and see where he’s at and do a full test on Friday to give him the maximum time to get to 100 percent.”

Ahead of the Crimson Tide game, Richardson had participated in all of the team practices that week but still was not 100% when game time rolled around, hence Mullen’s hesitancy to use him last weekend.

“We’ve done more at practice with him this week than we did last week, even opening him up some, but we haven’t gotten him on a full sprint yet,” Mullen said. “I would think he’ll be ready to go on Saturday.”

Florida’s skipper also added that Richardson was ahead of schedule in his recovery.

“We’ve done more at practice with him this week than we did last week, even opening him up some, but we haven’t gotten him on a full sprint yet,” Mullen said. “I would think he’ll be ready to go on Saturday.”

It would not be surprising to see the Gators’ backup quarterback get some reps this Saturday given that Tennessee is not quite the behemoth that Alabama is — plus the extra week of healing and coaching. On the other hand, there is no reason to risk further exacerbating the injury as the Georgia game gets closer and closer.

Related

Story continues

CBS Sports thinks Vols will give Gators a better game than some expect Florida football moves into CBS Sports' top 10 Florida sees surge in Sports Illustrated power rankings despite loss Looking back at one of Florida football's greatest comebacks of all time QUIZ: How well do you know Gators football history?

List

Scouting the Tennessee Volunteers ahead of Saturday's matchup with Florida

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.