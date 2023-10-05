Anthony Richardson: I can only imagine what it'll be like to play with Jonathan Taylor

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is now back in the fold after spending the first four weeks of the season on the physically unable to perform list.

It appears that time has calmed the waters between Taylor and the team, as the running back was listed as a full participant in Wednesday's practice report.

Head coach Shane Steichen said on Wednesday that "We'll see" if Taylor can play in Sunday's game against the Titans after the Colts get to see him during the practice week.

Rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson noted that he's excited to see what the pair can do together.

"I know he’s a great player and I know I can do some things pretty well," Richardson said in his Wednesday press conference. "Just trying to combine those two things, I can only imagine what it’s like but we won’t see until it actually happens. We’ll see and I’m excited.”

Richardson added that he feels like he’s got a “pretty tight” relationship with Taylor already, which will now have to translate to the field. While he hasn’t really been on the field with the running back, he has watched Taylor’s highlights.

“Oh yeah, all the time,” Richardson said. “Even when he was back in college just seeing the way he played, watching him last year and the year before that. Watching his highlights and stuff — he’s a dog, he’s a great player and I’m glad I’m a quarterback with him, he’s a running back and we’re going to see what happens.”

We’ll find out over the next few days if we’ll get to watch Taylor’s 2023 debut on Sunday against Tennessee.