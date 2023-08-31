Anthony Richardson named one of Colts seven captains

When Anthony Richardson begins his career on Sept. 10, he'll have a "C" on his jersey.

Head coach Shane Steichen announced on Thursday that Richardson was voted one of the Colts' seven captains for the 2023 season.

Richardson, the No. 4 pick of this year's draft, was named Indianapolis' starter in mid-August. He finished the preseason 13-of-29 passing for 145 yards with no touchdowns and an interception. He also had seven carries for 45 yards.

On Wednesday, G.M. Chris Ballard called Richardson “a pretty cool customer,” noting that the quarterback should have the poise and demeanor to navigate the inevitable ups and downs of his rookie season.

The Colts also voted defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, linebacker Zaire Franklin, linebacker Shaquille Leonard, guard Quenton Nelson, cornerback Kenny Moore, and center Ryan Kelly captains for 2023.