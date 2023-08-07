Anthony Richardson mic'd up at Colts training camp
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson mic'd up at Colts training camp.
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson mic'd up at Colts training camp.
“His work ethic and his poise in the huddle, for a rookie, has impressed me a lot.”
Drake played 17 games for the Ravens in 2022.
Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein react to the latest news out of NFL training camp, including the contentious situation between the Indianapolis Colts and Jonathan Taylor, Joe Burrow's calf injury and the Broncos WR injuries. Later, the duo attempt to answer some of the biggest questions to come out of the training camps they visited, including the Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Rams, Chicago Bears and Las Vegas Raiders.
The Colts' running back saga takes yet another turn.
Per reports, Taylor entered training camp with back issues stemming from offseason workouts. Taylor denies those reports.
How teams handle elite running backs nearing paydays has become the NFL's signature offseason issue, and Irsay, as he is wont to do, just mucked up his own big-time.
Taylor's agent didn't take long to fire back.
Jonathan Taylor's agent went after Irsay for speaking out about the NFL's running back situation.
Dalton Del Don reveals his top takeaways from a recent 12-team PPR mock draft, including how injuries and holdouts are affecting picks.
Fantasy football analyst Kate Magdziuk delivers her nominations for the top players at each position she expects to shock the world in 2023.
Chase wants Burrow's health at 100% and doesn't sound concerned about the risk of missed time to Cincinnati's season.
For 27 agonizing seconds, Alyssa Naeher thought she'd kept American dreams alive. And then, in an instant, by the tiniest of margins, the USWNT was gutted.
Kamara pleaded no contest to a lesser charge in July.
The British boxers were scheduled to fight Aug. 12 in London, almost eight years after their first bout.
I'm not buying into the Justin Fields hype. Prove me wrong.
The NFL says both violated the league's personal conduct policy.
The Bears are signing one of the top remaining free agents.
Anthony Rizzo said he was more tired and would wake up feeling hungover as a result of the injury.
Football is back!
“I feel like I beat the toughest battle,” John Metchie III said in his first public comments since being diagnosed.