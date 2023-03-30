Anthony Richardson met with Panthers, Raiders on Wednesday

With the annual league meeting over from earlier this week, teams are back on the road for the Pro Day circuit.

Florida will have its showcase on Thursday, giving teams a chance to see players like quarterback Anthony Richardson in person for further evaluation before the draft next month.

To that end, NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reports that Richardson met with the Panthers and had dinner with the Raiders on Wednesday.

Owners of the No. 1 overall pick, the Panthers have been meeting with all of the top quarterbacks in this year’s incoming class. The Raiders have been doing much of the same, though they have the No. 7 overall pick.

With Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud regarded as the likely top-two selections of this year’s draft, Richardson appears more likely to be available for Las Vegas than other QBs.

