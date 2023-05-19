Anthony Richardson lunches with Tom Brady, other rookie QBs

Indianapolis Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson had a valuable lunch Thursday, meeting with Tom Brady along with the other highly-drafted rookie quarterbacks in the 2023 class.

The meeting was with Michael Rubin, CEO of Fanatics, and rapper Travis Scott. The other quarterbacks along with Richardson present for the lunch were Carolina Panthers’ Bryce Young, Houston Texans’ C.J. Stroud and Titans’ Will Levis.

Video of ⁦@TomBrady⁩ speaking with Bryce Young, CJ Stroud, Anthony Richardson, and Will Levis at yesterday’s ⁦@Fanatics⁩ lunch with ⁦@michaelrubin⁩ and ⁦@trvisXX⁩ … Awesome message from Brady to the four rookie QBs. ⁦@gmfb⁩ pic.twitter.com/rVQCLU1dMc — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) May 19, 2023

While the meeting likely focused on the topic of branding and living the NFL life as a prominent figure, getting advice from Brady on lasting in the league is never a bad idea.

Colts fans may still loathe hearing and reading about Brady despite his retirement but it’s worth it if his advice will resonate with Richardson, something that’s likely to happen.

There’s a path of development ahead for Richardson (as with most rookies entering the league), and the excitement will only continue to build more as the season approaches.

