Anthony Richardson, Josh Downs quickly building rapport

Indianapolis Colts rookies quarterback Anthony Richardson and wide receiver Josh Downs simply couldn’t wait.

The night before the start of rookie minicamp on Friday, the No. 4 pick and No. 79 pick in the 2023 NFL draft, respectively, spent roughly 30 minutes tossing a football in the hotel parking lot.

“Feels like a family here. I love the environment, I love the coaches, I love the playbook – a lot different than college. I’m glad to be in a pro-style offense,” Downs said Friday. “So, me and Anthony Richardson, we actually went outside last night at the hotel, threw the ball for about 30 minutes, chopped it up. Just getting to know him more too. So, I feel like it’s going to be a good few years here.”

The selection of Downs was a refreshing change from the archetype that the Colts have targeted at the wide receiver position in the draft. His fall to No. 79 overall was a bit of a surprise considering his talent and production.

Downs is a shifty route runner with the ability to win quickly from the slot while also showing off impressive ball skills in high pointing the football.

And he’s already enjoying catching passes from the No. 4 overall pick.

“His arm is crazy. He’s got a tight spiral and I like catching the ball from him,” Downs said of Richardson.

Downs already feels Richardson’s presence as a worker, something he’s related to with familiarity.

“Yeah, I like guys like that for sure. I went to school with Sam Howell and Drake Maye. They’re the same type of way,” Downs said. “So, having a quarterback that loves putting in work, I know he’s a gamer. Just from that, I know he’s ready to go any time and he’s going to put in the work to be great.”

Downs should be the favorite for the slot receiver role right away, and it will help his case that he’s building a rapport with Richardson so quickly.

