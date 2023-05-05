Anthony Richardson, Josh Downs invited to NFL Rookie Premiere

A pair of Indianapolis Colts draft picks were invited to the annual NFL Players Rookie Premiere event in Los Angeles later this month.

First-round quarterback Anthony Richardson and third-round wide receiver Josh Downs will be representing the Colts during the big weekend for rookies May 18-21.

The NFL Players Association invited 45 players to its annual NFL Players Rookie Premiere event May 18-21 in L.A. The full list, from an NFL Management Council memo to clubs: pic.twitter.com/L5S63owkkX — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 4, 2023

The rookie premiere is typically for the marketable players in the league. So it usually consists of skill players like quarterbacks, running backs and pass-catchers. There also will be a few defensive linemen who get invited as well.

The NFL rookie premiere is designed to help league sponsors and corporate brands get to know some of the marketable names entering the league.

Richardson is the big name for the Colts as the No. 4 overall pick, but Downs should be an immediate contributor for Indy as well in the slot receiver role.

