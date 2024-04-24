Anthony Richardson Of The Indianapolis Colts Joins Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson is making headlines beyond the football field as he recently became the newest member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc.
The 21-year-old, who played college football at the University of Florida, joined the Lambda Eta Chapter, an Indianapolis city-wide undergraduate chapter that accepts members from Indiana University – Purdue University Indianapolis, Butler University, Marian University and the University of Indianapolis.
The news also circulated on X, formerly known as Twitter, sparking surprise among some users who were taken aback by Richardson’s decision to join a fraternity while actively playing in the NFL.
“Anthony Richardson crossed into the bond. Kappa Alpha Psi. That’s what’s up,” one user said.
“Anthony Richardson crossing kappa was not on my NFL bingo card 😭😭😭,” another wrote.
“Soo anthony richardson went to kappa land yesterday he a nupe now,” a third user wrote.
The Indiana Recorder, a prominent Black-owned newspaper with national recognition, also took to social media to extend congratulations to the 21-year-old quarterback for his induction into the historically African American fraternity.
“In cased you missed it: Indianapolis Colts QB Anthony Richardson is now a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. Congrats to Anthony on entering the Bond! (Photos/Tremayne Horne) #Colts #KappaAlphaPsi #Achievement #Sports #NFL #News,” the outlet wrote in a tweet.
Richardson, born and raised in Gainesville, Florida, showcased his impressive football talent throughout high school and college. Following a two-year stint at Florida, he entered the 2023 draft and was selected as the 4th pick to join the Colts, NCAA and Colts.com reported.