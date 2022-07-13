Anthony Richardson headlines Florida’s representatives at SEC Media Days

The SEC’s annual Media Days will be held from Monday, July 18 to Thursday, July 21 in Atlanta, Georgia, with the Florida Gators participating on Wednesday, July 20.

The “Super Bowl of the offseason” as Florida legend Steve Spurrier once put it, SEC Media Days is an opportunity for coaches to address the media about the upcoming campaign. Typically, coaches select a few players to join them and have them speak to the media as a way to give the player’s perspective on the program. Joining first-year head coach Billy Napier will be quarterback Anthony Richardson (sophomore), offensive lineman Richard Gouraige (junior), and linebacker Ventrell Miller (senior).

A coach’s decision on who to bring to Media Days says a lot about who he believes is integral to the team’s success. Napier’s decision to bring three players who held important roles under previous head coach Dan Mullen shows that he is not afraid of being compared to his predecessor. Gouraige and Miller will provide a veteran’s perspective on both sides of the ball, while Richardson is arguably the most talked about player on the Gators roster.

Napier will be joined by Georgia‘s Kirby Smart, Arkansas‘ Sam Pittman, and Kentucky’s Mark Stoops on Wednesday. The entire event will be broadcast on the SEC Network beginning on Monday, July 18 at 11 a.m. EDT.

