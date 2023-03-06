Anthony Richardson had ‘instant rapport’ with Seahawks coach Pete Carroll

The biggest star of the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine turned out to be Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson, who has become a popular mock draft pick for the Seattle Seahawks. Mel Kiper at ESPN is one of several analysts who have projected Richardson going to Seattle recently. It’s not just draft-season chatter, either. There seems to be legitimate interest on both sides in this case.

According to Ian Rapoport at NFL Network, Seattle was one of several teams picking in the top 10 who met with Richardson at the combine. Now ESPN is reporting that Richardson felt an “instant rapport” with head coach Pete Carroll.

An Interesting Note In ESPNs New Article on Anthony Richardson: pic.twitter.com/I5FlPebJTX — Headlinez (@PoonaStan) March 6, 2023

After his remarkable performance in Indy, the Seahawks will likely need to use their No. 5 overall pick to get Richardson.

It’s a worthy investment. While landing a blue-chip defensive piece like Will Anderson Jr. or Jalen Carter isn’t bad, quarterbacks are far more likely to deliver more value in the long run – no matter how great a defensive line prospect may turn out to be.

Richardson’s game is admittedly raw – especially as a passer. However, his athleticism may give him the highest ceiling in this class. With a season or two to develop behind Geno Smith, Richardson might be ready to start and thrive.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire