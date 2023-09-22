Anthony Richardson out of Friday practice, Gardner Minshew in line to start Sunday

It looks like Gardner Minshew will make his first start of the season on Sunday.

Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson is not practicing on Friday while in concussion protocol, according to multiple reporters on the scene. With Richardson missing all three days of practice this week, Minshew is likely to start against Baltimore in Week 3.

Richardson suffered his concussion during the first half of last week's win over Houston. Minshew took over and finished 19-of-23 for 171 yards with a touchdown.

Minshew has started 24 career games — 20 for Jacksonville in 2019 and 2020 and then four for Philadelphia over the last two seasons. In five appearances with two starts last year, Minshew completed 58 percent of his passes for 663 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions.

Also notable, Colts center Ryan Kelly was not practicing on Friday while still in the concussion protocol. That indicates Minshew will be working with a backup center against a solid Baltimore defense.

Indianapolis’ full injury report with game statuses will be released later on Friday.