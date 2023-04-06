Anthony Richardson falls to Seahawks in this three-round mock draft by PFF

With three weeks to go before the 2023 NFL draft, we have now seen literally hundreds of different scenarios for the Seahawks in mock drafts around the web. This three-round mock draft from Pro Football Focus is in the top 1% among our favorites, though.

PFF’s projection has Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson falling to Seattle at No. 5 overall. After getting their ultra-athletic potential franchise QB of the future, the Seahawks double down on improving their passing game by selecting the top-ranked wide receiver in the draft class: TCU’s Quentin Johnson. Here’s who PFF mocked to Seattle with each of their five picks.

Pick No. 5: Florida QB Anthony Richardson

Pick No. 20: TCU WR Quentin Johnston

Pick No. 37: Kansas State EDGE Felix Anudike-Uzomah

Pick No. 52: Ohio State C Luke Wypler

Pick No. 83: Texas DT Moro Ojomo

