Anthony Richardson earns distinguished weekly honor

Florida football’s star quarterback Anthony Richardson grabbed the national spotlight on Saturday night with his electric performance against the Utah Utes, willing his team by sheer talent to a 29-26 win to open the season. The redshirt sophomore logged over 100 yards on both rushing and passing, setting a career-high with a trio of touchdowns on the ground in an effort reminiscent of the legendary Tim Tebow.

Due to his standout performance, Richardson was given the Davey O’Brien Award National Quarterback of the Week designation on Wednesday for the first full week of college football. He was named to the Davey O’Brien Great 8 List on Tuesday ahead of his accomplishment and will now be officially included on the Davey O’Brien Midseason Watch List.

The National Quarterback Award, the nation’s oldest and most prestigious college quarterback award, was first issued in 1981. The honor is named after the star quarterback for TCU who in 1938 became the first player ever to win the Heisman Trophy, Maxwell Award and Walter Camp Award in the same year.

Speaking of the Heisman Trophy, Richardson’s big step forward has also put his name on a few more ballots, while the bookmakers are getting bullish on him as well. He was also heavily featured in College Wire’s SEC team of the week for Week 1.

Related

CBS Sports' power rankings have the Gators here after Week 1 Anthony Richardson in Heisman Trophy conversation after Week 1 Here's how high the Gators jumped in ESPN's latest FPI rankings Florida barges into AP Poll's top 25 after big upset win in Week 1 Here's CBS Sports' bowl game prediction for Gators after Week 1

List

Heisman Trophy Odds: Anthony Richardson among top candidates, per Tipico

List

Expert Predictions: Florida faces first SEC test vs. Kentucky Wildcats

List

College Wire's SEC team of the week

List

Dooley's Dozen: 12 things to know ahead SEC opener against Kentucky

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire