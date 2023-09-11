Anthony Richardson dealing with ankle, knee soreness but nothing serious

Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson was sacked four times and took six quarterback hits in his debut Sunday. He also had 10 carries.

Richardson hit his knee on the turf in the first quarter and endured a hit on his ankle late in the game.

He and Steve Steichen both said after the loss to the Jaguars that Ricardson was fine, and the coach reiterated Monday the quarterback is fine.

Steichen said Richardson has knee and ankle soreness and could have returned to the game.

Richardson missed the final three plays for precautionary reasons after Jaguars safety Andre Cisco hit Richardson on a scramble as he neared the goal line with 59 seconds left.

The No. 4 overall pick completed 24 of 37 passes for 223 yards with a touchdown and an interception.