Anthony Richardson is believed to have suffered AC joint sprain

Head coach Shane Steichen didn't have much information on injured quarterback Anthony Richardson in his postgame press conference, but some new details have emerged about this year's No. 4 overall pick.

Richardson is believed to have suffered an AC joint sprain in his right shoulder, PFT confirms multiple reports.

Richardson is set to have an MRI to confirm the diagnosis.

The quarterback suffered the injury on a designed run midway through the second quarter of Sunday's victory over the Titans. Steichen admitted postgame that the Colts may have to look at the way they're using Richardson, given that he's suffered multiple injuries in five games.

The Colts are set to play the Jaguars next week. Gardner Minshew would presumably start that game if Richardson is unavailable.