Anthony Richardson attempts to boost NFL draft stock at Florida's pro day

Former Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson accomplished what he set out to do during Florida's pro day on Thursday at the Condron Indoor Football Facility.

In a 25-minute throwing session, Richardson displayed better accuracy in short and intermediate routes while showing off the arm strength that has seen his stock dramatically rise for next month's NFL draft. One of his 62 throws went more than 74 yards in the air. Another went so high it the roof of the indoor facility and caromed back down.

"I did tell one team I think I could possibly do 80, so I hit the roof," Richardson said. "I tried to showcase that, it didn’t work. Maybe someday I’ll get to showcase that."

The main goal for Richardson, though, was to show he could hit his receivers in stride on the shorter routes.

Anthony Richardson hit the damn roof at Florida's pro day pic.twitter.com/VH9PuhxhiW — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) March 30, 2023

"I delivered the ball pretty well today," Richardson said. "Some of them weren’t as great as I wanted to be, but I feel like I threw the ball pretty well, today.”

Richardson capped off the workout with his patented backflip, which he hinted he may retire before his NFL career starts.

"I’m getting older, so, my body won’t be able to hold up, back flipping," Richardson said. "So we’ll see.”

Anthony Richardson goes through passing drills at Florida's pro day.

A large crowd of NFL talent evaluators

Coaches and talent evaluators from all 32 NFL teams attended UF's Pro Day. The list included Carolina Panthers coach Frank Reich, Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll and Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Pederson.

The Panthers hold the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft, while the Seahawks hold the No. 5 pick.

Richardson confirmed he had dinner with the Panthers staff on Wednesday night.

"They do have the number one pick," Richardson said. "In case they were to draft me, I’m just trying to get expectations and just figure out what they need from me and want they want from me as a player and as a quarterback and as a person. That’s the main thing.”

A record-setting performance in the NFL scouting combine raised Richardson's stock after an up-and-down first season as a starting quarterback at Florida. He finished the year throwing for 2,549 yards with 17 TDs to 9 interceptions.

Anthony Richardson finds a receiver downfield on a roll out throw #Gators pic.twitter.com/IdKc56NCik — KevinBrockwayGators (@KevinBrockwayG1) March 30, 2023

"Anthony kind of bet on himself to some degree," Florida coach Billy Napier said. "He knew what teams needed quarterbacks. He went through an exhaustive process and made a decision, which is going to prove to be a smart decision.

"Anthony, he's a humble kid. He's a smart kid. Just a really inexperienced player, was a first-year starter in a new system and everybody around him was in a new system and teaching a new system. So, we all know what this guy’s capable of. It's just a matter of repetition. He's going to provide the work ethic and the attitude. And he's going to have a phenomenal career.”

Anthony Richardson connects with a receiver on a comeback route during Florida Pro Day #Gators pic.twitter.com/rucl4v6wbr — KevinBrockwayGators (@KevinBrockwayG1) March 30, 2023

Richardson is jockeying with Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, Alabama's Bryce Young and Kentucky's Will Levis as one of the top four quarterbacks picked in the NFL draft. He said he decided to throw at Pro Day because the other three quarterbacks threw at their respective pro days.

“A lot of other quarterbacks threw the ball and they are great quarterbacks so I wanted to show how great I was as well," Richardson said. "Coming out here and having fun with my brothers for maybe the last time, definitely a blessing, definitely a good opportunity for me.”

Attention around Anthony Richardson helps teammates

Florida defensive lineman Gervon Dexter Sr. drops a rolled towel while running a drill.

The attention surrounding Richardson could wind up benefitting some of his teammates who took part in Pro Day activities. Richardson was one of a dozen Florida athletes who took part in the event.

Linebacker Amari Burney turned some heads with his speed, running a 4.53 and 4.54 in the 40-yard dash.

All-American offensive lineman O'Cyrus Torrence, a projected first round pick, did some cone and position drills. So did Florida defensive lineman Gervon Dexter Sr., who could go as high as the second round.

"I'm very versatile," Dexter said. "I can play multiple positions in the front, as well as my length. I spoke with a couple of coaches who believe that I've done stuff on film that others can't do, physically."

