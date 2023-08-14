Anthony Richardson among rookie QB ‘losers’ in NFL preseason opener

The first weekend of the National Football League’s preseason schedule is in the books, and while everyone knows not to take what they saw on the field too seriously, the sports media has been champing at the bit in anticipation of their biggest cash cow.

Among those casting their takes is USA TODAY Sports’ Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz, who published his NFL preseason winners and losers on Monday after the dust settled. In the “losers” section, Middlehurst-Schwartz dedicated an entire segment to the top rookie quarterbacks in action, including former Florida Gators standout Anthony Richardson.

Here is what he had to offer on the 21-year-old rookie’s first NFL performance.

Anthony Richardson was a known work in progress when the Indianapolis Colts took him at No. 4 after a career at Florida in which he notched just 13 starts. But for all his progress and promise, Richardson served up a few reminders Saturday of his lingering issues. The most glaring example came on the first drive against the Buffalo Bills, when he sailed a pass off his back foot and into the hands of Dane Jackson. His overall accuracy was also erratic, which likely points back to the footwork problems that plagued him in college. It’s worth noting, however, that he had a spectacular, would-be touchdown throw dropped by receiver Alec Pierce later in the first quarter.

It seems a bit unfair to place Richardson in the losers section given that his performance was not all that bad. In fact, his showing was a bit better than what Bryce Young or C.J. Stroud had to offer on paper but again, it is still very early to derive any conclusions from these small samples.

The former Gator will hopefully get a chance to show improvement this Saturday in Indianapolis when his Colts host the Chicago Bears.

