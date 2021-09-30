Anthony Richardson at ‘100 percent’ ahead of Kentucky matchup

Anthony Richardson was medically cleared to play against Alabama two weeks ago, but he’s just now getting back to full strength. Florida head coach Dan Mullen confirmed Richardson’s progress on Wednesday.

“He’s ready to go,” Mullen said at this week’s SEC coaches teleconference. “100 percent, ready to go. We’re excited to have him back and ready to play. He’s a dynamic player.”

Richardson was electric against USF before coming up lame on an 80-yard touchdown run — one of his three big touchdown plays on the day. Despite only throwing three passes in the game, AR-15 threw for 152 yards and two touchdowns.

Fans began to call for an end to the so-called quarterback controversy with Richardson looking like a 2021 model of Tim Tebow, but the injury allowed starter Emory Jones to find his footing against Alabama and Tennessee.

Richardson’s return isn’t an invitation to start that conversation back up, though. Both quarterbacks have been vocal supporters of one another, and the offense is at its best when Jones and Richardson can play off one another to keep the defense guessing. The two-quarterback rotation should be lethal for the Gators with Jones getting some backup just as he figures things out.

“I’m definitely excited to get Anthony back,” Jones said Monday. “Last week he was mad he didn’t get in because he thought he was going to play. I told him we need him 100 percent when he comes back.”

Richardson wasn’t the only one eager for him to get back on the field against Tennessee, but there’s no denying Jones’ point. A healthy Richardson could mean everything for Florida, especially with a tricky Georgia defense on the horizon.

