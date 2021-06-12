Anthony Rendon's 2-run double
Anthony Rendon drills a line-drive double to right-center field, scoring two runs and cutting the Angels' deficit to 5-4 in the 5th inning
Now that teams are starting to chat about potential trades, here are the biggest names in the game who could be moved at the July 30 trade deadline.
White Sox closer Liam Hendricks made a bit of scene on the mound in Friday night's 5-4 win over the Detroit Tigers when he refused to pitch in a torrential downpour.
Yes, 10 strokes.
Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer discussed foreign substances with media on Friday.
For 21 years, Bo Schembechler preached doing the right thing at Michigan. It turns out he was a fraud.
HoopsHype ranks the five players who have appeared most on our Trade Rumors Page over the past week, headlined by Kemba Walker.
Phil Mickelson wanted Barkley to drive two hours last Thanksgiving for a practice round ahead of The Match III.
The Nationals commemorated Kyle Schwarber's upper deck homer with a red seat.
Red Sox center fielder Kik Hernandez became the latest Boston player to show off the arm with an impressive outfield assist Saturday vs. the Blue Jays
Reliever Hunter Strickland is switching teams again as the Milwaukee Brewers attempt to see if he can regain his early-season form. The Brewers announced Saturday they have acquired Strickland from the Los Angeles Angels for cash. The Angels purchased Strickland from the Tampa Bay Rays on May 15 before designating him for assignment Monday.
Christian Eriksen fell to the ground and was unconscious during Denmark - Finland at EURO 2020, as the game was suspended but then restarted after he was taken to hospital.
Shohei Ohtani looked hurt, hobbling around home plate after fouling a ball off the inside of his right knee. Ohtani struck out eight, hit two doubles at the plate and pushed through an injury scare to lead the Los Angeles Angels past the slumping Arizona Diamondbacks 6-5 in 10 innings on Friday night. “When he’s faced with a dilemma, he turns up the dial,” Angels manager Joe Maddon said.
Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova came close to claiming a maiden Grand Slam title in her 52nd appearance in the main draw of a major, but after Saturday's French Open final she said she was ultimately betrayed by her own body. She fought throughout but bowed out with a 6-1 2-6 6-4 defeat as her Czech opponent, Barbora Krejcikova, won her first Grand Slam title. Actually in the third set during the Sabalenka match, I said to myself, 'If I win this match, I'm going to cry'.
Even an NFL player is no match for Simone Biles when it comes to strength.
The offseason acquisition of Christian Arroyo came and went with little fanfare, but as our John Tomase writes, the former first-round pick is paying big dividends for the surprising Red Sox.
Vanderbilt aces Jack Leiter and Kumar Rocker helped the Commodores clinch a spot in the College World Series with dominating super regional performances vs. East Carolina.
The Giants' offense hasn't shown up in the nation's capital over the past 24 hours.
Christian Eriksen was stretchered off the field after collapsing in the first half, a scary scene in Copenhagen.
Yankees pitcher Luis Severino exited his rehab assignment with Hudson Valley in the second inning after suffering a right groin injury.
Watch as 2022 five-star Ohio State quarterback commit Quinn Ewers absolutely launches a football an astounding distance through the air.