Anthony Rendon hits home run in first-ever left-handed at-bat

Rendon hits home run in first-ever left-handed at-bat originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Anthony Rendon is in his 10th Big League season, but the Los Angeles Angels third baseman did something on Tuesday night that he'd never done before.

With the Angels winning by eight runs over the Tampa Bay Rays in the bottom of the eighth inning, Tampa asked outfielder Brett Phillips to take the mound so the Rays wouldn't use up a bullpen arm in a blowout. Rendon, who was due up fifth in the inning, took the batter's box moments later after Los Angeles had extended its lead to 10.

What happened next was simply awesome.

Rendon, who's a strictly right-handed hitter, decided to hit left-handed for the first time. And on the second pitch of the at-bat, the former Nationals third baseman golfed the baseball over the right-center wall for his fourth homer of the season.

Anthony Rendon with a lefty homer!!



This game is MADNESS. pic.twitter.com/MXW56xuKgs — MLB (@MLB) May 11, 2022

Seeing Rendon hit a left-handed home run did not surprise Nationals GM Mike Rizzo at all.

"This guy is freakishly talented. He's good at everything he's ever tried," Rizzo said Wednesday on the Sports Junkies. "I've seen him turn his helmet around in BP [batting practice] and take a few swings lefty and it's remarkable."

As cool as it was to see Rendon homer from the opposite side of the plate, it was by far not the biggest storyline from the night. Angels starter Reid Detmers threw his first-career no-hitter, blanking the Rays over nine innings. Only one Rays batter reached base on the night, which came via walk.

Rendon has struggled to start the season, slashing just .206/.314/.373 with four home runs and 16 RBI, serving mainly as the Angels' cleanup hitter. Maybe some more lefty at-bats are in Rendon's future!