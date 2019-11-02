Anthony Rendon gives a thumbs down to MVP chants during parade

When Nationals play-by-play Bob Carpenter took the stage at the team's World Series rally, he mentioned the MVP chants that were heard when Anthony Rendon stepped into the batter's box throughout the season.

Rendon, seated just behind him, shook his head before holding up a thumbs down, all the while being subjected to jeers from teammate Trea Turner sitting next to him.

Anthony Rendon stays avoiding the spotlight. pic.twitter.com/GHVk3J9swd — NBCSports Washington (@NBCSWashington) November 2, 2019

The Nationals' third baseman hit .319/.412/.598 with 34 home runs and an MLB-best 126 RBIs. He finished near the top of the NL leaderboards in runs, hits, doubles and OPS.

But Rendon has always avoided attention as much as he can. So it comes as no surprise that he reacted Saturday like he did.

Time will tell whether the voters have the same reaction.

