Anthony Pettis breaks down his beef with Nate Diaz ahead of UFC 241 (video)

Anthony Pettis UFC 241 workout scrum

Following his UFC 241 open workout, Anthony Pettis talked about his longtime feud with Nate Diaz.

The two look to settle the score in the hotly anticipated UFC 241 co-main event on Saturday in Anaheim, Calif.

Tune in for full UFC 241: Cormier vs. Miocic 2 live results from Anaheim, Calif., on Aug. 17 on MMAWeekly.com. Daniel Cormier puts his UFC heavyweight championship on the line in a rematch with Stipe Miocic. Nate Diaz makes his return opposite Anthony Pettis in the UFC 241 co-main event. Yoel Romero and Paulo Costa face off in a middleweight contender eliminator, also on the pay-per-view portion of the fight card.