Anthony Pettis hands Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone his fourth-straight loss in tight bout at UFC 249

Anthony Pettis punches Donald Cerrone in their welterweight fight during UFC 249 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on May 09, 2020, in Jacksonville, Florida. (Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone’s losing streak continues.

Cerrone, after a tight bout at UFC 249 on Saturday, fell to Anthony Pettis by unanimous decision at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

The win marked Pettis’ second against Cerrone, following a first-round TKO in 2013.

The fight between the two was one of the better preliminary bouts on the UFC 249 card, and was extremely even through two rounds. Cerrone seemed thrilled at that point, too, and congratulated Pettis before heading to his corner before the final round started.

The final round, though, is when Pettis took off.

Pettis landed a punch right to Cerrone’s face midway through the round, causing Cerrone to flinch back and grab his face. He instantly complained that he was poked in the eye, which replays seemed to confirm after the match, but the official disagreed. Pettis took advantage of the moment, landing several more blows before Cerrone could regather himself.

While Cerrone landed a few final hits — including a massive kick to the head — in the final seconds, it wasn’t enough. Pettis held on and fended him off, picking up the win and snapping a two-fight losing skid in the process.

All three judges scored the bout 29-28 in favor of Pettis, too.

With the loss, Cerrone has now dropped four straight for the first time in his career. The 37-year-old’s outing on Saturday, however, was much better than his showing at UFC 246 in January. Cerrone was blown out in that match by Conor McGregor, who knocked him out in just 40 seconds. His last win now came over a year ago, when he beat Al Iaquinta by unanimous decision at UFC Ottawa.

