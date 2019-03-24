Anthony Pettis answers Conor McGregor’s call for an opponent: ‘Let’s do it’

Anthony Pettis UFC 229 Prefight Scrum

Fresh off a stunning second round knockout against Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson on Saturday night, Anthony Pettis has any number of options for his next fight.

The former lightweight champion moved up to 170 pounds for the opportunity to face the top five ranked Thompson and ended up delivering a jaw-dropping finish with a highlight reel Superman punch KO.

Following that win, Pettis joined a very exclusive club of fighters in the UFC who hold wins at featherweight, lightweight and welterweight — including former two division champion Conor McGregor.

The Irish superstar responded to that news by welcoming Pettis to the club and then adding “welcome to the club and congratulations. Now who f--king wants it?”

https://twitter.com/TheNotoriousMMA/status/1109663003631411200

Well, Pettis hadn’t really considered that fight following his win over Thompson but seeing McGregor acknowledge his accomplishment definitely gave him the idea that it could make for a great fight between the two of them.

“Let’s do it,” Pettis said about facing McGregor next. “170, 155, I’m not cutting to [featherweight] again, I’m with it.

“That’s a fight I think the fans would love to see again, too. Two strikers like that. It would be amazing.”

McGregor has said he’s targeting a summer time return to the UFC but he’s still waiting on a date, location and most importantly — an opponent.

Pettis obviously sounds more than happy to accept that challenge if McGregor is willing to face him.

UFC president Dana White has said nothing has been decided regarding McGregor’s next fight but has stated repeatedly that he wants to let a few things shake out in the lightweight division before the former two-division champion gets booked.

Two marquee fights at lightweight are scheduled over the next few weeks as an interim champion will be crowned at UFC 236 when Max Holloway takes on Dustin Poirier while Edson Barboza faces Justin Gaethje in the main event at next weekend’s UFC Fight Night card in Philadelphia. There is also a fight between Al Iaquinta and Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone scheduled on May 4.

The winner of any of those fights could be next in line for McGregor or he could return against somebody like Pettis.

For now, let the speculation begin as McGregor plots his next fight and the list of athletes ready to welcome him back to the Octagan seemingly grows longer by the day.