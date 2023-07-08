Anthony Munoz explains how Hudson Houck prepared him for the NFL at USC

If you haven’t yet watched the one-hour interview of Anthony Munoz at Trojan Conquest Live, you should find some time to do so.

Munoz sat down with show hosts Tim Prangley and Rick Anaya for a full hour, telling stories about USC, the Cincinnati Bengals, his early childhood, his post-playing career, and so much more.

Every part of the interview is fascinating and worth watching, but one detail in particular is worth passing along.

Munoz’s offensive line coach at USC was Hudson Houck, who has produced a decorated career and a sterling track record as one of the greatest offensive line coaches in football history.

What makes Houck so good? There are lots of reasons, but fullness of preparation and completeness of teaching are two primary ones.

Munoz said that even though the late-1970s USC teams primarily ran the ball and emphasized the running game, Houck put Munoz and other USC linemen through extensive and detailed pass-blocking drills. Yes, USC was going to run the ball with Student Body Right, but that didn’t mean Houck was going to stop short of giving his players all the tools they needed to succeed in the NFL. He was going to teach the full dimensions of playing offensive linemen. He was going to coach everything about the position, not just the plays or skills USC was going to need.

Houck was — and is — a total coach who never cut corners. That’s why he’s the best.

Trojan Conquest Live with Tim Prangley and Rick Anaya airs Sundays at 9 p.m. Eastern and 6 p.m. Pacific at The Voice of College Football.

