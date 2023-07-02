Anthony Munoz explains how great offensive line play is created

There is no question that a great offensive lineman needs a few specific characteristics to be great. Many people might debate which traits are more important than others, but the collection of traits is evident to anyone who studies football.

Anthony Munoz, the USC and Cincinnati Bengal legend, explained what makes a great offensive lineman and what feeds into great offensive line performance. He talked to Tim Prangley and Rick Anaya on Trojan Conquest Live about the keys to elite offensive line play.

His basic answers aren’t surprising at all. Munoz identified technique, mindset, and conditioning as three core pillars of great offensive linemen. That’s nothing you haven’t heard before. However, it’s really worth listening to Munoz talk about offensive line performance because he fills in the gaps and the details. He explains how elite coaches cultivate quality and maximize those three keys: technique, mindset and conditioning. Everyone knows what the goals and objectives are. The best coaches figure out how to reach them.

Watch Anthony Munoz talk about that process and a lot more in his interview on Trojan Conquest Live, which airs Sundays at The Voice of College Football. For purposes of internet searching and accessibility, Munoz appears on Trojan Conquest Live 14 (episode 14 of the show).

