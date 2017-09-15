Anthony Munoz on Cincinnati Bengals: 'I believe they will bounce back'
NFL Highlights•
Hall of Famer Anthony Munoz talks with the "NFL Blitz" crew about the talent on the Cincinnati Bengals, how they can utilize their running backs and more.
