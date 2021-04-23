Anthony Munoz to announce third-round pick for Bengals during 2021 draft

The NFL will once again roll out special guests to announce draft picks during the 2021 NFL draft, meaning a Cincinnati Bengals legend will once again get to handle the honors.

This year the stage belongs to Anthony Munoz.

According to The Athletic’s Jay Morrison, Munoz will announce the team’s third-round pick on Friday night. If one had to guess based on Cincinnati’s needs, he could very well announce an offensive lineman.

Munoz, alongside Paul Brown, is one of the first inductees into the Bengals’ newly crafted Ring of Honor. He’s been on record as saying the Bengals should take an offensive lineman early, though that’s something that could easily happen during the pick he’s announcing depending on what the team does with the fifth overall pick.

