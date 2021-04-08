Anthony Muñoz, Paul Brown are first members of Bengals Ring of Honor

Josh Alper
·1 min read
The Bengals announced the creation of a Ring of Honor at Paul Brown Stadium on Thursday and the building’s namesake is one of the first two members.

Hall of Fame tackle Anthony Muñoz joins Brown in being the first members of the organization to be enshrined. Brown founded the team and was its first coach and General Manager while Muñoz was a nine-time All-Pro and won the NFL Man of the Year Award during his 13 years in Cincinnati.

“I am humbled to be a member of the inaugural class of the Bengals Ring of Honor alongside Paul Brown,” Muñoz said in a statement released by the team. “I think about all of the guys I played with when I think about this honor. The organization has had some amazing, amazing players over the 50-plus years of existence. I think it’s great because now we get to celebrate all of the guys and that’s what it’s all about.”

Two more members will be elected by season ticket holders and all four people will be officially inducted during halftime of a Bengals game this year.

Anthony Muñoz, Paul Brown are first members of Bengals Ring of Honor originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

