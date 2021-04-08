Anthony Muñoz hopes the Bengals draft Penei Sewell

In 1980, the Bengals drafted offensive tackle Anthony Muñoz with the third overall pick in the NFL draft. That worked out so well that the Bengals announced today that Muñoz will be one of the first two members of their Ring of Honor. Now Muñoz is urging the Bengals to use another high pick on another offensive tackle.

Muñoz said today that he’d like to see the Bengals use the fifth overall pick in the draft on Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell. As Muñoz sees it, the Bengals’ franchise quarterback needs a good offensive line in front of him more than anything else.

“If my name was Joe Burrow, I’d be pretty happy,” Muñoz said of the possibility that Sewell will be blocking for Burrow.

The first three picks in the draft will definitely be a quarterback, and the fourth pick might be, so the Bengals may get their choice of the best non-quarterback in the draft. Most draft observers think that’s Sewell, LSU wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase or Florida tight end Kyle Pitts.

If it’s Sewell, it’s almost impossible to think he could have as good a career as Muñoz, who is one of the best offensive linemen in NFL history. But perhaps Sewell could be the second-best offensive tackle in Bengals history.

