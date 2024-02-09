Anthony Morales breaks down his Rutgers football commitment this week

On Wednesday, Rutgers football received a commitment from Anthony Morales. The Bergen Catholic defensive end joins the Scarlet Knights as a Preferred Walk On (PWO).

For Rutgers, the addition of Morales adds a quality player with upside. A starter last season at Bergen Catholic (Oradell, New Jersey), Morales is the latest player from the state’s top program to join Rutgers.

Also part of the 2024 recruiting class for Rutgers from Bergen Catholic is four-star athlete Kaj Sanders.

During his senior year this past fall, Morales had career-highs in total tackles (41), tackles for a loss (16.5) and sacks (6.5). Thet 6-foot-2 and 240 pound edge also had an interception and two fumble recoveries.

“Rutgers has a great football team with an amazing coaching staff. When I visited, the coaches reminded me of my coaches at Bergen Catholic,” Morales told Rutgers Wire on Wednesday following his commitment. “They value hard work and want each player to succeed in every aspect of their life. Rutgers also has excellent academics, which will help prepare me for my career. Rutgers is definitely the best choice for me.”

Sanders has been advised during the recruiting process by Latish Kinsler, a former college star at Cincinnati who spent time in the NFL with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Philadelphia Eagles, and New York Jets. Kinsler is now an advisor to some of New Jersey’s top high school players.

His son is Jordan Kinsler, a running back at Rutgers.

As for Morales, he had scholarship offers from Marist and Wagner. when he opted for Rutgers

A hard worker, Morales has the upside to grow into a contributor on the Rutgers defense. He has a strong motor and good instincts for getting to the ball.

Offered by Rutgers a PWO slot last week, Morales said the commitment was exciting for him.

“I got in touch with the safeties coach (Drew Lascari), who was recruiting me to Rutgers,” Morales said. “I told him that my family and I have come to a decision and that I was going to commit to Rutgers.”

