Entering Week 14's game against the Dallas Cowboys, the Chicago Bears' road to the playoffs was considered the most challenging in the NFL because of the opponents left on their schedule.

It kicked off Thursday night against the Cowboys, who the Bears thrashed 31-24 (the game wasn't nearly as close as the final score) and will continue in Week 15 against Aaron Rodgers and the NFC North-leading Green Bay Packers.

Wide receivers Anthony Miller and Allen Robinson contributed to Chicago's big win Thursday and celebrated together in the Soldier Field tunnel on the walk back to the Bears' locker room. And that's when Miller upped the ante, saying the Packers are next on Chicago's hit list.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Miller finished Week 14 with three catches for 42 yards and a touchdown, while Robinson caught five balls for 48 yards and two scores. The duo was a big part of Mitch Trubisky's signature game of 2019 in front of a national audience.

The Bears are in the midst of a series of one-game seasons at this point, and there'd be no better way for them to continue their quest to the post-season by upending the Packers at Lambeau Field.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of the Bears.

Anthony Miller thanks Bears fans after win over Cowboys, says Packers are next originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago