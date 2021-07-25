Anthony Miller thanks Bears fans after trade to Texans originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bears traded wide receiver Anthony Miller to the Houston Texans, capping an interesting run in the Windy City.

In the aftermath of the trade news, Miller took to Instagram to thank the fans, the organization and his former teammates.

"Thank you for everything Chicago. I’m truly grateful and appreciative of everything the organization has done for me. As for my former teammates I hope y’all boys ball out!!"

He also had a message for Houston.

Javon Wims commented "Love brotha" and former first-round draft pick Kevin White commented "Go eat up!"

Eddie Jackson also commented: "Go Eat Up Foolie Be Great Bro."

Miller joined the Bears for that break out 12-4 2018 season, which ended in the infamous double-doink loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the playoffs. As a rookie he caught 33 passes for 423 yards and seven touchdowns.

While his receptions and yardage increased marginally in 2019 and 2020, he caught a combined four touchdowns in the following two seasons.

His career with the Bears seemed doomed after punching New Orleans Saints cornerback C.J. Gardner Johnson in the Wild Card game in January, which resulted in an ejection.

Bears chairman George McCaskey expressed his disappointment in Miller on sports talk radio afterward.

