Anthony Miller: Sunday starts “new era” for Bears

There’s a lot of new things about the Bears this season.

The team has a new coach in Matt Nagy, a slew of new offensive pieces for quarterback Mitchell Trubisky to throw to in his second season and a new defensive leader in Khalil Mack. Rookie wide receiver Anthony Miller, one of those new offensive pieces, said it will add up to a new kind of success for a team that hasn’t been to the playoffs since 2010.

“I think there are a lot of people sleeping on us right now,” Miller said, via ESPN.com. “We’re that new team. We’ve got a couple of new guys, but the history of this team hasn’t been what we wanted it to be, so we’re about to rewrite it. This is the beginning of something new, a new era in Chicago.”

That last trip to the playoffs ended with a loss to the Packers and the Bears are 2-12 against their divisional rivals since that game, so a win in Green Bay on Sunday night would be a pretty good way to show that everything really is new for the Bears this year.