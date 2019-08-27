Anthony Miller expects “everything’s going to click” after return from ankle injury

Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller missed offseason work after having shoulder surgery and he missed over two weeks of training camp because of an ankle injury before returning to the field on Monday.

All of that time away from the rest of the offense hasn’t soured Miller on his expectations for the coming season, though. Miller said he feels like the defense “carried us tremendously last year” and that the offense has to balance things out for the Bears to build on their division title.

“I know everything’s going to click because we work so hard just to make things right and go over things during meetings, so it’s not just on the field,” Miller said, via the Chicago Sun-Times. “Our chemistry, I think, is going to be on-point this year.”

With the Bears playing on the first Thursday of the regular season, they don’t have too much time to attend to their chemistry before putting Miller’s belief to the test.