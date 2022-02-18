Anthony Miller backs up Allen Robinson on Bears sabotage theory

Ex-Bear Miller backs up Robinson on Nagy, Pace sabotage originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

After five straight losses last season, all respect for Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy went out the window.

Fans were chanting "Fire Nagy" at almost every stadium in Chicago. They wanted him gone right away.

While some players said that Nagy hadn't lost the locker room, it was clear to others that Nagy did just that.

In late November, NFL Insider Jordan Schultz said, "an overwhelming number of Bears players" wanted the team to part ways with Nagy.

While many were wondering who Schultz' source was in the Bears' locker room, all signs seemed to indicate it was Allen Robinson, who co-hosts a podcast with Schultz.

Robinson quickly denied being the source and said that he "didn't have any input on that."

After Nagy's departure in January, Robinson went on Steve Smith Sr.'s "Cut It Up" podcast and became pretty vocal about Nagy and revealed that the head coach failed to attend a meeting with him in 2020.

“I was a pending free agent at that point," he said. "I didn’t know which direction they were wanting to go, either way or not. So for me, I’m waiting for that exit meeting so we can talk about this thing. Like, what do you all see, or think, in the foreseeable future, just to give me an idea. So for me if it’s supposed be a Zoom link sent out to me, cool. Alright, I’m waiting for that Zoom link so we can chop it up and see what’s up. Even from a football side, from how do we improve next year? A week go by, no Zoom link. Two weeks, no Zoom. Now January, we’re into February, nope.”

Robinson — who had one of his worst seasons last year — also questioned Nagy's play calling due to the lowered amount of targets he got in games.

Ex-teammate Anthony Miller was the latest to have Robinson's back.

Maybe I was right lol https://t.co/C5brDznIAQ — Anthony Miller (@AnthonyMiller_3) February 16, 2022

After NFL Content Creator Max Markham tweeted out his theory of Ryan Pace and Nagy "sabotaging" Robinson's career, Robinson tweeted out his decreasing number of targets since his second season with the Bears in 2019. He had 154 targets in 2019, 151 in 2020 and a shocking 66 in 2021.

Miller retweeted the thread saying, "Maybe I was right lol" in regards to the theory that Robinson's play was sabotaged by Nagy and Pace.

The general manager/ head coach duo were major concerns among players and fans, and now that they're gone it's time to focus on a new Chicago Bears era.

