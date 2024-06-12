Anthony Martial’s advisor launches passionate defence of his player’s intentions

Exiting Manchester United forward Anthony Martial’s advisor has launched a defence of his player’s intentions and priorities ahead of a summer move.

The Frenchman has not played a competitive match in 2024, last taking to the pitch in a 0-3 home defeat to Bournemouth at Old Trafford in December.

Martial only played 19 games this season, scoring two goals in what is to be his final one as a Red Devil.

It was heavily reported at the start of the year that he would not be signing a new deal at United and would be in search of a new club. His contract expires on June 30th but it has already been officially confirmed he will be leaving.

Commenting on his future, his advisor Philippe Lamboley has told Sky Sports that “Anthony is on vacation. We are studying the different projects and we will take time. Anthony has made sure to be fit and ready for his new club. He has been training normally for two months”.

The fact the player has apparently been training for two months is a big revelation as it begs the questions why he wasn’t used during United’s run-in when they could only rely on the 21 year old Rasmus Hojlund for such a crucial part of the season.

Speaking on the player’s apparent intentions his advisor stated, “he is 28 years old. I hear reports that he would be too financially greedy with the clubs. This is not true. Anthony wants an ambitious project to achieve high club goals and get back into the France team.”

“He will choose his club according to the sporting and family project. The finances are important for any professional player but they are not his priority.”

Martial has been linked to numerous moves across Europe including clubs in his native France, Turkey and Italy.

The statement that his player is not prioritising money would seem to suggest he will not be heading to Saudi Arabia. This has been backed up by earlier reports suggesting that the player would not be keen on a move to the Gulf state.

A return to France is perhaps the most likely destination for the 28 year old.

The former Golden Boy winner certainly has much to do to restore his reputation in the game and the fact that his advisor felt the need to publicly say these things suggest his camp is well aware of this and how important it is to get his choice of next club right.





