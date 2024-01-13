Anthony Mantha with a Goal vs. New York Rangers
Anthony Mantha (Washington Capitals) with a Goal vs. New York Rangers, 01/13/2024
Texans QB C.J. Stroud is just 22 and starting his first career playoff game. Browns QB Joe Flacco is 38 and starting his 16th career playoff game.
The Buckeyes are bringing a ton of key pieces back from their 2023 team.
No, The Beatles didn't arrive in Tuscaloosa Friday night. That was Kalen DeBoer.
A partnership would streamline distribution of the league's game broadcasts while further muddying the waters of ESPN's role in covering the NFL as an objective journalistic enterprise.
Here's how to watch all six NFL wild card playoff matchups this weekend.
The Hornets have gone 3-17 without Ball.
Saban, Belichick, Carroll, Woods and a new-look NFL playoffs all combined for a momentous, nothing-will-ever-be-quite-the-same week.
There are several intriguing wild-card matchups, so lean on Dalton Del Don to help you set the best daily fantasy lineup for an action-packed weekend.
The 2024 Olympics provide a major exposure opportunity for the NBA.
The announcement had been expected since Harrison sat out Ohio State's Cotton Bowl loss to Missouri.
Three games will take place in London, and one game will be held in Munich.
Ewers is back for a third season with the Longhorns.
The Yankees got some much-needed rotation help Thursday.
The move is pending final approval from the NBPA.
The Cubs finally made a move this offseason, adding the left-hander who led Team Japan to WBC victory.
Hurts injured the finger during the Eagles' Week 18 loss to the Giants.
Jason Fitz is joined by his trusty sidekick Frank Schwab as the dynamic duo get ready for the first round of NFL playoff games this weekend. Fitz and Frank start off by reacting to the big news of the day: Pete Carroll and Bill Belichick are both no longer head coaches of their respective teams. The duo discuss the fallout of these moves and what could be next for the legendary coaches and their teams. Next, Fitz and Frank preview every Wild Card game this weekend by asking one big question that will get answered by Monday night. The duo go back and forth on Joe Flacco's ceiling, Buffalo's ability to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Los Angeles Rams and their matchup against the Detroit secondary, how bad the Philadelphia Eagles are and much more. Later, Fitz is joined as always by former NFL GM Michael Lombardi, who gives his unique insight into the end of the Bill Belichick era in New England, as well as his thoughts on the Pete Carroll and Mike Vrabel departures.
Andy Behrens takes an early look at where the top 24 players are going to be selected before the next NFL season.
Amari Cooper racked up 265 yards and had two touchdowns the last time the Browns played the Texans.
Pete Carroll had an excellent 14-season run with the Seahawks.