Anthony Mantha with a Goal vs. Florida Panthers
Anthony Mantha (Detroit Red Wings) with a Goal vs. Florida Panthers, 01/31/2021
The Lions ultimately took a package of 3 future draft picks and a QB for Matthew Stafford, but there's a belief that Washington's offer was better.
Rivals were upset at Patrick Reed over a rules controversy after his US PGA victory Sunday, many feeling he violated the spirit of golf if not the letter of the law.
Who made money and who failed to help their 2021 NFL draft stock at the Senior Bowl?
What would it take to pry Watson away from the Texans?
More details are coming out about the market for Matthew Stafford.
Some stories from last week about the 49ers for Arizona Cardinals fans to know.
When the Browns received a second-round pick from the Texans to take on Brock Osweiler’s $16 million guaranteed salary in 2017, it was obvious he wouldn’t be on the Week One roster in Cleveland. And he wasn’t. So what will the Lions now do with Jared Goff and the bad contract they bought from the [more]
The Wizards scored six points and took the lead in only four seconds late on Sunday night to knock off the Nets.
The Rams ended up with one quarterback from the NFC North. They first tried to get another one. Sam Farmer of the L.A. Times reports that the Rams made a run at Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Per Farmer, the Packers were “adamant” that they weren’t trading Rodgers. Farmer didn’t specify the offer made by the [more]
Klay and Steph didn't realize how much further the latter has to go until he breaks Ray Allen's record.
HoopsHype ranks the five players to have shown up in trade rumors the most over the past week, including Bradley Beal and Lonzo Ball.
The Alabama Crimson Tide already has the no. 1 recruiting class in the nation with 25 signed prospects from the Class of 2021. This Wednesday, the Crimson Tide is watching three key targets: Camar Wheaton, the no. 1 running back in the nation, Brian Thomas, an elite receiver out of Louisiana, and Terrion Arnold, one of the most dynamic defensive backs in the Class of 2021. In this video, Andrew Bone provides a preview of what to watch as well as provides the latest on where things stand with each target.
The Rams’ trades of Jared Goff and Brandin Cooks were extremely costly for Los Angeles.
Detroit Pistons guard Rodney McGruder was a target of ire for two Golden State Warriors stars on Saturday. McGruder's teammate defended him.
Trevor Lawrence remains at the top, but did the Senior Bowl change anything? Plus, how do Deshaun Watson and Matthew Stafford alter plans?
After it was over, Carolina coach Matt Rhule singled out these three players in particular for praise.
Rory McIlroy was involved in a similar embedded ball situation to Patrick Reed in the Farmers Insurance Open third round on Saturday.
The Texans could be losing a lot more than just Deshaun Watson this offseason
Jimmy Johnson sat down with USAToday Sports and shared his thoughts on the Cowboys aura of entitlement despite their lack of recent success.
Brown, the Buccaneers WR, is the headline doubt heading into the final week of the season