Anthony Macri takes $20,000 purse at Lincoln Speedway

ABBOTTSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Anthony Macri was the big winner at Saturday’s Weldon Sterner Memorial race at Lincoln Speedway, earning the $20,000 prize.

Macri won his heat race and drew the pole for the 40-lap feature. Macri took the lead after the halfway point, moving to the top of the track for his signature line.

“Honestly, I think running out on the road and running some of the tracks we ran made me more comfortable running the wall like that,” said Macri who just came back from a trip to the Midwest. “Being on the road can be stressful at times but it pays off when we come back home.”

The top five early after a restart were Macri, Ryan Newton, Freddie Rahmer, Troy Wagaman and Lucas Wolfe. After some lap traffic and another restart, Rahmer and Macri were in a battle for the top slot.

Macri cruised to first place 2.412 seconds ahead of Rahmer. Wolfe came in third, Wagaman finished fourth and Newton placed fifth.

The full 410 Sprint Feature (40 laps) results were as follows:

Anthony Macri Freddie Rahmer Lucas Wolfe Troy Wagaman Ryan Newton Billy Dietrich Matt Campbell Devon Borden Kyle Reinhardt Brandon Rahmer Kody Hartlaub Kyle Moddy Chad trout TJ Stutts Dylan Norris Reese Nowotarski JJ Loss Tony Jackson Cameron Smith (DNF) Tyler Ross (DNF) Aaron Bollinger (DNF) Cory Haas (DNF) Glenndon Forsythe (DNF) Danny Dietrich (DNS)

