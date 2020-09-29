Anthony Lynn not ready to rule out Tyrod Taylor yet

Anthony Lynn wasn’t as adamant Monday as he was last week that Tyrod Taylor would get his starting job back when the quarterback returns.

“My primary concern right now is getting that young man healthy, getting him healthy and then we’ll go from there,” the Chargers coach said of Taylor.

Lynn also isn’t ready to declare Taylor out for Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers.

“No, I’m not,” Lynn said.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Sunday that the Chargers expect Taylor to miss at least one more game. Taylor fractured ribs in the season opener and then got a punctured lung from a pain-killing injection before the Week Two game against the Chiefs.

Rookie Justin Herbert has produced back-to-back, 300-yard games. Taylor has one 300-yard game in 47 career starts.

If Herbert starts, his third career start will come against Tom Brady. Brady will start his 287th regular-season game, having entered the NFL in 2000 when Herbert was 2 years old.

“The young quarterback stood in the pocket,” Lynn said of Herbert’s performance Sunday, via Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times. “He didn’t flinch as he threw the football and made some completions under pressure.”

But the Chargers are 0-2 with Herbert after the team got lucky with a season-opening victory over the Bengals with Taylor at the helm.

