Anthony Lynn hasn't spoken to USC football: 'Focus is 1 million percent' on Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn said he has not had any contact with USC football about the school's open head coaching position, and is too focused on other things to consider himself a candidate for the job.

"My sister graduated from USC. I have half my family’s in California. A lot of guys I played with went to USC, so of course those guys have talked to me and that’s flattering," Lynn said. "But to be honest with you, I’m surprised something like this even went public. No, I haven’t spoken with USC at all. My focus is 1 million percent right here with the Detroit Lions."

NFL Network reported this week USC boosters reached out to Lynn about their opening, and that Lynn is interested in replacing Clay Helton as head coach.

Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn, center, talks to players during training camp at practice facility in Allen Park, Tuesday, August 10, 2021.

USC fired Helton earlier in September with a 46-23 career record.

Lynn went 33-31 in four seasons as Los Angeles Chargers head coach in 2017-20. The former NFL running back is in his 22nd season as an NFL coach and first with the Lions, and has never coached in college.

Asked if he would consider leaving the NFL for USC after the season, Lynn said, "Right now, I don’t even have enough time in the day to think about something like that, you know?"

In L.A., Lynn had two winning records in his four seasons as head coach and won a wildcard playoff game on the road. He won seven games last season with a rookie quarterback, including four straight to end the year.

Asked if he wants to be a head coach again, Lynn said, “Right now, I just want to be a successful coordinator."

The Lions (0-3) have the NFL's 21st-ranked scoring offense through three weeks, but have run the ball effectively most of the season behind a strong offensive line.

"I love what Coach (Dan) Campbell and (GM) Brad Holmes are doing, the Ford family, and I love the grit in our players, I love this fan base," Lynn said. "We want to win for these people and we’re going to build a consistent winner here, but this is where my focus is right now and we have a hell of an opportunity this weekend to go get our first game and (play at) Soldier Field, a place I love to play at. I grew up admiring Walter Payton. I wore No. 34 because of Walter Payton, so I’m looking forward to going there this weekend and hopefully getting our first victory."

