The Chargers have made being on the wrong end of tough losses a hallmark of their 2020 season and they added a doozy on Sunday against the Raiders.

A week after losing on a last-play touchdown pass, it appeared that they’d won the game with one of their own on a pass from Justin Herbert to tight end Donald Parham. It was ruled a touchdown, but replays showed that Parham lost the ball on the way down and it hit the ground before he pulled it back in.

Lynn said he thought it was a touchdown, but doesn’t know if it was the right call or not. It was definitely the sixth one-loss of the season for the 2-6 season, however, and Lynn was asked what his message was to his team after another painful loss.

“I told the guys just keep competing,” Lynn said during his press conference. “They did what I asked them to do. They competed for four quarters. I thought they were resilient and I thought they bounced back. I thought they played for one another. I do know if you continue to do that, at some point good things will happen.”

There was a lot to like about the way rookie quarterback Justin Herbert brought the team back late in Sunday’s game and plenty of reason to think that his future is a bright one, but the present remains a frustrating one for the Chargers.

Anthony Lynn: If we keep competing, good things will happen originally appeared on Pro Football Talk