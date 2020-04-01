The Chargers may or may not be spreading word they are not interested in Cam Newton. They are not going to make any declarations public, however.

Chargers coach Anthony Lynn was asked specifically about the team’s interest in Newton during a conference call Wednesday.

“We’re looking at everybody,” Lynn said, via Lindsay Thiry of ESPN. “I want to turn over every single rock, so yeah, we’re looking at everybody.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The former Panthers quarterback remains a free agent, and despite what some may think, he’s got a better resume than the guy currently “in the driver’s seat” to win the starting job in Los Angeles.

Newton won league MVP honors in 2015 when he led the Panthers to the Super Bowl. He is a three-time Pro Bowler.

A source was emphatic that Newton “can still play,” though Newton has had shoulder and foot injuries that have limited him the past two seasons.

“Cam’s a good quarterback,” Lynn said initially when asked about Newton. “He’s done a lot of good things with the Panthers, led them to a Super Bowl. He’s had some injuries. If he’s healthy, he’s going to be a good quarterback for somebody.”

The Chargers failed to land Tom Brady, leaving them with Tyrod Taylor as their starting quarterback at the moment. The team, though, is expected to either sign a free agent quarterback or draft one.

The Chargers have done their due diligence on the top quarterback prospects.

Anthony Lynn: If healthy, Cam Newton is going to be a good QB for someone originally appeared on Pro Football Talk