Anthony Lynn did not like PI call on Casey Hayward with seconds to play

It looked like the Broncos and Chargers would be heading to overtime to settle Sunday’s game when Chargers kicker Michael Badgley hit a field goal with 14 seconds left to play.

The kick tied the score at 20, but the Broncos weren’t willing to just run out the clock. Drew Lock heaved a pass deep down the sideline for Courtland Sutton and Charges cornerback Casey Hayward was flagged for pass interference when the two players came together in pursuit of the ball.

Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn said after the game that he thought the flag was for offensive pass interference and made it clear he didn’t think it was a good call.

“Officials are not perfect, but I did not like that call at the end of the game,” Lynn said. “I don’t think that’s the way you end a football game. To make that call, it’d have to be clear and obvious.”

NFL officiating head Al Riveron said in a video posted to Twitter that Hayward “cuts off the receiver while ball is in the air” by way of explaining why the call was made. That’s clearly not how Lynn saw the play, but the result is still another close loss for the Chargers in a season filled with them.