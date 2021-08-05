Anthony Lynn: I like the decisions Jared Goff’s making on the field

Among the noticeable differences between Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff at quarterback is the way they approach deep passes.

That was at least the observation of Nick Baumgardner and Chris Burke of TheAthletic.com, who wrote this week that Goff at times appears to settle for an underneath or intermediate pass instead of firing the ball down the field. The two writers pointed to an example where Goff elected to hit Kalif Raymond for about 10 yards instead of throwing to Breshad Perriman, who was about 40 yards away and had a step on his defender. If Stafford had been the QB, they write, he would’ve tried that deep ball 99 out of 100 times.

Offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn was asked about Goff and deep passes after Thursday’s practice. Lynn didn’t seem concerned about it at all. Instead, he praised Goff for playing within the scheme.

“I mean, all we’ve been doing is passing the ball. We’ve been doing this back in OTAs. I’ve seen plenty of deep balls down the field,” Lynn said in his press conference. “I know Jared has a very talented arm. But out on the field, I like the decisions that he’s making. He’s taking what the defense is giving him. And that’s what good quarterbacks do, they’ll just take what you give them and then they’ll go over the top when they’re supposed to. And that’s kind of the way I see us operating.”

Lynn was then asked if he thinks the Lions can be explosive on offense, to which he replied, “Absolutely.”

“I think some of these young guys so far — Kalif and Amon[-Ra St. Brown] — these guys are stepping up,” Lynn said. “These guys have got speed [and can] get down the field with good run action. I think we can get behind some people.”

Last season, Goff was 32nd among 35 qualified passers with an average pass length of 6.5 yards, indicating he wasn’t throwing deep all that often (Stafford was No. 5 at 8.76 yards). So Goff and the Lions likely have some work to do in that area. But at some point, Goff will have to take some chances down the field to at least keep defenses honest.

